Birthing Children And Raising Them Is A Work Of Art – Madonna

Popular singer, Madonna has come out to open up on the struggles of motherhood. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, being a mother has definitely been the most difficult battle she has ever fought, and it must be tough for her kids to grow up and become a mother like her.

Madonna added that having children and raising them is a work of art, and no one is really trained for it.

Her words, “Today, I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job.”

“Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”

“I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint,”

“But I’ve always exposed them to art, to music, and I’m happy that they’ve found ways to express themselves. I have respect and admiration for them and for what they do.”