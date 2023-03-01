Bitterness Towards One Another During Election Period Won’t Help Anyone – Seyi Law

Popular comedian, Seyi Law has come out to pen down an apology to those offended by his support for All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, who was announced as winner of the 2023 presidential election today. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, bitterness and hatred towards one another shouldn’t have a place between Nigerians, and while his current mixed feelings is not towards Tinubu’s win, he is just not happy with the genuine anger being displayed by oppositon supporters.

He, however, added that he is happy his fellow Nigerians are as passionate as they are about their preferred candidates.

His words, “My fellow Nigerians, I am happy you’re as passionate as you are about your preferred candidates. That is the way politics should be. However, bitterness and hatred towards one another shouldn’t have a place between us.

You might not see things the way I see it. That doesn’t mean you are wrong, and I am right. It just means that we are different. If your candidates have won, I would have prayed and worked for his success and mine.

I apologise to those offended by my support, and I seriously condemn all the violence across the country. I have mixed feelings not for my candidate’s winning, but your genuine angers. However, I pray Nigeria and Nigerians’ lives get better.

From the bottom of my heart, I say THANK YOU.”

WOW.