Black Women Nourished And Formed Me Into The Man I Currently Am – Trevor Noah

South African comedian and TV show host, Trevor Noah has officially bowed out as the anchor of the American night programme, The Daily Show after seven years. The comedian recently said his final goodbye with an emotional speech, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is grateful to everyone who made the journey an unforgettable experience for him all over the years.

Trevor added that several black women nourished and formed him into the man he currently is.

His words, “I’m grateful to you, every single one of you I’m so grateful. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience.”

“This is random, for some, but special shout-out to Black women. I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. People are like, ‘Trevor, you’re so smart.’ I’m like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me and formed me?”

“From my mom, my grand[mom], my aunt, all these black women in my life, but in America as well. I tell people if you want to truly learn about America, talk to black women cause, unlike everybody else, black women can’t afford to f*** around and find out.”

“Do yourself a favor: you truly want to know what to do or how to do it. Or maybe the best way or the most equitable way? Talk to black women – they’re a lot of the reason why I’m here and so I’m grateful to them. I’m grateful to every single one of you. This has been an honor. Thank you.”