Soludo halts all revenue collections, cash payments as Obiano’s wife, Bianca Ojukwu fight

The newly sworn-in governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has disclosed the suspension of all revenue collections in the state for a period of one month.

Soludo, who was a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), also banned the payment of cash to Anambra State Government in motor parks, roads and any other place across the state.

This was made known by Soludo, while making his address after he was sworn in with his Deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, by the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

The governor during the ceremony which was witnessed by hundreds of people and took place at the Anambra State Government House, Awka, took his oath of office and pledged his allegiance to the people of the state.

He said that he will immediately sign an executive order cancelling all revenue contracts noting that all internal revenue generation windows are suspended until it is digitalized in Anambra State.

Soludo also thanked the outgoing governor, Willie Obiano and the leadership of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for their immense support and assured that the new Anambra State under his watch would be a state of law and order.