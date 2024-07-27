Bode ‘Gbore shares Thoughts on the Upcoming Protest

Reflecting on the planned protests and drawing parallels to the EndSARS movement, Dr Bode ‘Gbore highlights the contrasting reactions across regions, particularly the Northern Elders’ firm stance against protests in their area to protect the President, viewed as their son.

My thoughts on this Protest!

I’ll hope to make it brief.

I remember that, while the EndSARS 2020 protest was being planned, the Northern Elders held a meeting and agreed on one common ground- ‘the President is our son, we will not go against him or allow anyone to protest against him in the North’.

And so, it was like a joke, but no protest was allowed. Check the record and prove me wrong.

Those who sponsored billboards and adverts in Abuja and the North lost their funds. A particular popular Musician who sponsored billboards in Lagos, Abuja and PH, lost everything he sponsored in Abuja. The owners of the billboards were sanctioned in Abuja.

The President was their son and they wouldn’t allow any protests against him. Carry your protest to your side if you so wish.

It is 2024, and here we go again. We are asking the sitting President to give us a report of 60 years’ rot in 1 year. And, the South, especially the South West where the President is from, must prove a point now.

Would you stand for your son or stand against him? I think that we would stand with our son too! I think that the whole South should stand for their son also.

Has any President done better than him in 1 year of office, in the last forever? Isn’t the Nation too tender for any protests right now? Has any protests ended well in the last… forever? Have we had gains or losses from protests? Isn’t there a consistent record of hijacks of protests, from forever? Would you invest in a Nation that is prone to protests that lead to anarchy and destruction of the land? Who has accounted for the losses from the EndSARS?

I think that we have had a very sensitive economy in recent years. We rolled from costly Boko Haram insurgency to global recession to National recession to COVID and the effects of wars around the world. This is the reason there is inflation all around the world. Yes, including the Countries you wanna japa to, init?

Have you noticed the number of Countries that have had the same economic effects?

In fact, for the kind of government in the UK, you must have noticed the number of Prime Ministers who have changed in the last 14 years. There have been 6 since 2010. A particular one spent only 1 month as PM. It was all because of the economy, not war or sickness or incompetence, but the economy.

That same inflation is biting the Citizens so hard in all these Nations. UK, USA, Canada, Germany, Ghana, SA, Egypt…. everywhere.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has had her 3rd President since 2011, staying his first year in office. I would have expected Nigerian Citizens to have a more critical look at the economy by history rather than sentiments. I would have expected Nigerian Politicians to stand for the good of Nigeria rather than prove the points of hatred from an election loss.

Atiku supports the protest from Dubai, and so does Peter Obi from ‘not Anambra’.

Which one of you won the election if it was not Tinubu? And, would any of these two men have done better, knowing that they both supported the removal of subsidy on oil as does the sitting President? Which is the reason why we are here now.

Things could have been done better sha. That, I agree! But it is still manageable.

When HAMAS faced Israel, the whole Nation, and especially the Politicians, stood as one, with their President. He wasn’t their fan, but their Nation needed them more than they needed to prove a point.

Where are those who will stand for Nigeria? This Protest is, for me, a stand against the welfare and existence of Nigeria.

When I looked at the demands of the proposed protest, I saw the request for the release of Nnamdi Kanu. How does this relate to Protest against Bad Governance? Am I missing something here?

Are we being introduced to the Sponsors of the protest? How many Nigerians have visited the South East in recent times? I have!

Do we have our eyes opened? We should!

I still recall his voice from those voice notes on the instruction to burn Lagos during the EndSARS Protest, and places were burnt as he instructed.

So, the validation of burning Lagos and Nigeria will end bad governance?

The jailbreaks, the beheading of Police Officers, the burning of LAMATA Buses, the burning of Police Stations and countless more, will end bad governance?

This brings me to the issue of patriotism.

I think that some Nigerians are fond of hiding the good things about Nigeria and putting the bad foot forward. We spread our dirty linens on the world stage forgetting that all other Nations have dirt too!

There’s nothing bad in Nigeria that is not in every single developed, developing or underdeveloped Nation.

The world scores Nigeria low or badly because Nigerians tell the world that Nigeria should be so scored!

Do you know that there are Nations that refuse to give any information about themselves to the world for anyone to score their economy or people? It’s like claiming the 5th Amendment.

I wonder if a Nigerian expects to be seen differently from how they describe their own Country? (Keep reading these words until you’ve read it!)

We don’t need any protests. We don’t need to gamble with anarchy that usually starts with a ‘peaceful protest’.

I am aware of how tough things have been, but further toughness will not make things easier.

I support dialogue. Some of us will not be going anywhere! So, please leave our bed place for us and we will keep working things out.

The grass is not greener anywhere else. If it is, go there! I plead with Nigerians not to use the sitting President as the scapegoat for all the bad governments of the past.

There was Abacha, there was Babangida, there was Jonathan, there was Buhari, there was Obasanjo, there was AbdulSallam, they are all faulty in some.

Why would anyone want to distract or punish Tinubu?

May Nigeria succeed!!!!

Dr. Bode ‘Gbore, wrote this from Abuja on July 26th, 2024 at 0630 hours.