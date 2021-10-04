Boko Haram covers more territories in Niger State

It was disclosed by the officials in Niger state that Boko Haram terrorists are rapidly expanding operations in the state, which will give the terrorist group even more access to the nation’s capital, as Niger State shares boundaries with the Federal Capital Territory.

This was disclosed in a report by Reuters on Sunday, after interviews with Suleiman Chukuba, Chairman of Shiroro local government area in Niger state, which borders Abuja.

Chukwuba warned that the local government is currently being overrun by Boko Haram fighters, stating that they are now in 8 of its 25 wards.

Shiroro local government has an uncountable number of Boko Haram fighters,” Chukuba said. He urged the FG to employ more resources to the area to reduce the spread of Boko Haram.

The report revealed that the military says its counter-insurgency efforts are working on the situation even as the group spreads.

