    Borno guber: INEC declares Governor Zulum winner

    Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has been reelected for a second term in office.

    Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum
    Zulum, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was declared the winner of the gubernatorial election in the state having scored 545,542 votes.

    He defeated his closest opponent, Mohammed Jajari of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who polled 82,147 votes.

    The result was declared by the INEC Returning Officer, Jude Rabo, on Monday afternoon.

