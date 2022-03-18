Both Bianca Ojukwu And Ebelechukwu Obiano Were Wrong For Their Public Fight – Latasha Ngwube

Popular media personality, Latasha Ngwube has come out to react after the slapping incident that involved Bianca Ojukwu and former Anambra state first lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she saw Willie’s calm reaction to the incident and she can’t help but ask if Barrack Obama would just sit calmly with sun glasses and facemask while Mitchelle engages in a public fight.

She added that Bianca was wrong for slapping Mrs. Obiano, and both women should’ve done better.

WOW.