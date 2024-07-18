Brad Pitt Already Controls All Of The Properties He Shares With Angelina Jolie, But He Wants More – Lawyer

Hollywood actress, Angelina Jolie wants ex-husband, Brad Pitt to drop his lawsuit against her for selling her stake in their winery. This is coming amid their years-long divorce battle, and fans have been reacting.

According to reports, Angelina wants him to end the fighting once and for all after he sued her for selling her half of the winery in October 2021 for $67 million.

Jolie’s lawyer, Paul Murphy added that despite Pitt having control of all the properties the couple shared as well as control of the business, he still demands more, and is currently suing Angelina for $67 million plus punitive damages.

His words, “In doing so, Pitt placed squarely at issue why he tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse. Those actions are central to these proceedings. We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts.

While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong.”



