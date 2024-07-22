Brad Pitt’s Daughter Dropping His Last Name Was An Independent Decision – Lawyer

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh has come out to explain why she decided to drop her father’s last name. She recently filed for the name change on her birthday this year, May 27, and fans have been reacting.

Also reacting, Shiloh’s lawyer, Peter Levine has now come out to say that Shiloh made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and publishing the decision was merely a legal obligation.

Her words, “Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ad announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate.

As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required.”

