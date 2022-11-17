Brazil, France And England Are Favorites To Win The World Cup – Messi

Argentina forward, Lionel Messi has come out to name England as one of his favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Brazil, France and England are definitely ahead of the other nations at the World Cup, but he expects surprises at the tournament.

Messi added that he is very excited to be part of the Argentina team, and the group is eager to make the nation proud.

His words, “Whenever we talk about candidates, we always talk about the same teams. If I have to put some above others I think Brazil, France and England are a little bit above the rest. But the World Cup is so difficult and so complicated that anything can happen.”

“We are very excited. We have a very nice group that is very eager, but we think about going little by little.”