Brazil Has Talents That Can Replace Neymar – Casemiro

Brazil midfielder, Casemiro has come out to say that the nation has lots of young talents to fill the void Neymar will leave in the team. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Neymar is definitely important for the Brazil national team, but there are other players who can perform at almost the same level like Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Richarlison and co, once called upon.

Casemiro added that the country has a lot of good options on the bench, and the coach will use them.

His words, “We could spend several day talking about Neymar, the player he is, his qualities and how important he is for our team. It’s unavoidable, he is our biggest player, the difference maker in our team,”

“However, we have other players that have been performing in the same level like Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus…

“We, those who play in the back end, often joke that we feel sorry for our rivals because we can replace Raphinha for Antony, Richarlison for Gabriel Jesus. We have Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli…

“We have a wide array of options [on the bench]. It’s great for us. But it does not change the fact that Neymar is our best player.”