Brazil Must Stay Switched On Henceforth – Dani Alves

Brazil captain, Dani Alves has come out to say that the 1-0 defeat to Cameroon should be a warning signal to the team in Qatar. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is definitely a wake-up for Brazil players because there is no weak team in the World Cup and anyone can beat anyone at the tournament.

Alves added that he and his teammates must stay switched on throughout the tournament as lapses can be costly.

His words, “It’s a warning signal,”

“There is no weak rival. Here is the lesson, we need to stay switched on throughout the game. One detail and it’s over.”

“We end today with the feeling that a beautiful day slipped through the hands of us players who weren’t playing much.”