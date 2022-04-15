Breaking: Prince Tonye Princewill escapes Assassination Attempt as Gunmen attacked His Residence

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, and an aspirant for the governorship position in the coming 2023 poll, Prince Tonye Princewill, today divinely escaped an assassination attempt as gunmen attacked his residence.

In a statement issued personally by Prince Tonye Princewill who is on a consultative tour of most Emirate Councils in Northern Nigeria with his Principal, Rr. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi seeking support for the presidential bid of the incumbent Minister of Transportation stated thus, “can confirm that in the early hours of this morning my house was broken into. The target was me, as the intruders headed straight for what they thought was my room, broke in and met my absence. Nothing of value was taken, except the hard drive of the CCTV recorder, which leads me to conclude, they had only one objective; my elimination.”

“I want to thank God that the devil is a liar and His children will always be protected. Thankfully I am well and nobody in my household was hurt, but this is a stark reminder that the 2023 political season has started and those who cannot win on the field, will seek other ways to attain power. It may have worked in the past, but not here and not now.

“Let me assure my good wishers and my supporters that this incident has not deterred me, rather it has made me more committed to their cause. A more peaceful Rivers state, where all can sleep with both eyes closed and our youths can engage in meaningful activities that can put food on their family’s tables. The brick house is still our destination.

“We are a threat to someone. That person and their group of persons will soon be exposed. In the meantime, I ask for your prayers and your support and some privacy. Any additional detail we have will be released to you via the security agencies. Let them do their jobs. Men from the security agencies are currently on the scene and I have every confidence that justice will be done.”