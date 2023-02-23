    Login
    Peter Obi pledges 40% affirmative action for women

    Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has pledged to pursue 40% affirmative action for women in political appointments.

    Peter Obi
    Obi also said he would encourage the same for women in the corporate sector.

    The former Anambra State governor, who disclosed this in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, also said he would strive to ensure that Nigerian youths are adequately represented in governance.

    He wrote: “One of my major policy planks is inclusivity: accordingly striving for gender parity remains a priority. We are presently committed to 40% affirmative action for women in political appointments and will encourage same in the corporate space.

    “We will strive for the same percentage for Nigerian youths.”

