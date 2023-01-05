    Login
    Britney Spears’ Success Affected My Self Esteem At Some Point – Sister

    Jamie Lynn Spears has come out to say that she suffered from self-esteem issues as Britney Spears’ sister. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to her, having her sister get so famous when they were both very young made her uncomfortable at some point because she didn’t have anything for her own self.

    Jamie added that she has always been very proud of her sister’s success, but it wasn’t very easy to deal with at times.

    Her words, “Growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young.”

    “I’m so proud of her, love her to death, but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I don’t really have anything for myself.”

