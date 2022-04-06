Bruce Willis gives up acting due to brain disorder aphasia

Bruce Willis will step away from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impedes a person’s ability to speak and write

Willis has five daughters, three with Ms Moore and two with Ms Heming-Willis.

What is aphasia?

It’s when a person has difficulty with their language or speech

Usually caused by damage to the left side of the brain, like a stroke

Hampers reading, listening, speaking, typing or writing

Speaking problems are most common and can involve putting words together incorrectly

His acting career began in the early 1980s but he did not become a household name until later in that decade – first after starring opposite Cybill Shepherd in the ABC TV series Moonlighting and then in his 1988 performance as John McClane in the first Die Hard film.

Since then, his films including The Sixth Sense, Armageddon and Pulp Fiction have grossed more than $5bn worldwide, according to Variety. He’s been nominated for five Golden Globes, winning one for Moonlighting, and three Emmys, winning two.

Several actors and other stars offered their condolences to Willis and his family following the news.

“Grace and guts! Love to you all!” actress Jamie Lee Curtis wrote in response to Demi Moore’s post.

“Sending lots of love and healing to you all!” wrote journalist Katie Couric.

