Brymo Can’t Tell 2baba That His Reign Is Over – Management

2face Idibia’s management, Now Muzik has come out to say that Brymo would be taken to court for the allegation he levelled against 2baba. The company recently revealed that the singer will definitely have a chance to prove his allegations in the court of law.

According to Now Muzik, it is up to fans to decide if 2face’s reign is over or if it is Brymo’s turn to ascend to the throne, so he should stop passing judgement.

The management company added that only a court of competent jurisdiction can serve justice to the innocent and enforce punitive actions against the guilty.

Innocent Ujah Idibia (born in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria), known by his stage name 2Baba, is a Nigerian singer,songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and activist. Prior to July 2014, he went by the stage name 2face Idibia. He is one of the most decorated and successful Afro pop artists in Africa, and is also one of the most bankable performing music artistes in Africa.

With over 2 decades in the industry, 2Baba remains influential in the Nigerian Entertainment space.

He is also a known philanthropist and humanitarian.

Innocent Idibia was born in Jos, Nigeria . He is from the Idoma ethnic group in the southern part of Benue State, in central Nigeria. He attended Mount Saint Gabriel’s Secondary School in Makurdi, Benue State. He enrolled at Institute of Management & Technology, Enugu (IMT), where he did his preliminary National Diploma course in business administration and management. While attending IMT, he performed at school organised shows and parties, as well as other regional schools such as the University of Nigeria and Enugu State University of Science & Technology. He eventually dropped out to pursue his music career. While attending IMT, 2face Idibia started composing and singing jingles at the GB Fan Club at Enugu State Broadcasting Services (ESBS) in 1996.