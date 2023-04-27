Buhari explains why Obi, Atiku lost 2023 presidential election

President Muhammadu Buhari has credited the overconfidence of the opposition parties as the reason for their loss in the February 25 presidential election.

The President made this statement on Thursday, April 27, 2023, when he received the Progressive Governors Forum, led by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, at his residence in the State House.

According to Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari stated that the opposition parties had already told their foreign backers that they would defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“They were already telling their foreign backers they would defeat the APC. Our party blended confidence with caution; we worked hard and won. Their overconfidence is creating more problems for the opposition than anyone else. They find it hard to convince those who supported them from the outside why they cannot beat us.

“A combination of overconfidence, complacency and bad tactical moves made them lose, plain and clear. It has created more problems in their camp. Why did they fail to remove us?

“An important reason I congratulate Asiwaju on winning is that the opposition got support and false hope from outside and went on to create the impression that they will win, that they will defeat us. How more wrong could anyone be?”

President Buhari challenged the Progressive Governors to stick together and openly address issues among themselves, emphasising that the best way to survive politically in Nigeria was to solve problems courageously and openly.

During the meeting, the President also spoke about his retirement proposal, stating that he intended to be home in Daura for six months before eventually moving to Kaduna.

He commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State for the infrastructure he provided that would make life easier for the people of the state and for him in his retirement.

Recall the 2023 presidential election

The 2023 Nigerian presidential election was held on 25 February 2023[a] to elect the president and vice president of Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu of APC won the disputed election with 36.61% of the vote, 8,794,726 total votes. Runners-up were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, and former Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi, Labour Party, who both immediately contested the result.