    Login
    Subscribe

    Buhari Has Made Remarkable Achievements In Spite Of Insecurity — PDP Chieftain, Idahosa

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    A chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Edo, Charles Idahosa has claimed President Muhammadu Buhari made remarkable achievements in Nigeria, amid the security crisis rocking the country.

    Charles Idahosa
    Charles Idahosa

    Idahosa, an ally of the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, made the claims on Friday during a news conference in Benin city the state capital

    He said the security challenges facing the entire nation has become an albatross to some of the achievements recorded by the President, stressing that President Buhari should not be judged based on insecurity alone.

    “Nigerians will not be fair to this administration if they judge based on insecurity. Buhari as far as I am concerned may not be the best, but a lot of things have happened since he came. But he is being judged based on insecurity.

    See also  Buhari Hails Niger Republic’s Peaceful Elections

    “I know what the president has done to the Nigeria Railway and what he has been doing. The railway has improved, he has tried in that sector and we should give it to him.

    “Buhari has tried in infrastructure like roads and some others. But insecurity is just overshadowing all the good things that he is doing.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News