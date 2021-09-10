Buhari Has Made Remarkable Achievements In Spite Of Insecurity — PDP Chieftain, Idahosa

A chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Edo, Charles Idahosa has claimed President Muhammadu Buhari made remarkable achievements in Nigeria, amid the security crisis rocking the country.

Idahosa, an ally of the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, made the claims on Friday during a news conference in Benin city the state capital

He said the security challenges facing the entire nation has become an albatross to some of the achievements recorded by the President, stressing that President Buhari should not be judged based on insecurity alone.

“Nigerians will not be fair to this administration if they judge based on insecurity. Buhari as far as I am concerned may not be the best, but a lot of things have happened since he came. But he is being judged based on insecurity.

“I know what the president has done to the Nigeria Railway and what he has been doing. The railway has improved, he has tried in that sector and we should give it to him.

“Buhari has tried in infrastructure like roads and some others. But insecurity is just overshadowing all the good things that he is doing.