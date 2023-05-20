Buhari wasted more money on security, failed to secure Nigeria – Shehu Sani alleges

Former lawmaker and social critic, Senator Shehu Sani has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government wasted more money but failed to secure the lives of Nigerians.

The social critic claimed that about $20b was budgeted for Defence in the eight years of President Buhari’s administration.

Sani’s claim was contained in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

He lamented that over 63,000 people were killed despite the huge budget deployed to the defence sector in the current administration.

He wrote, “About twenty billion dollars was budgeted for Defence in the eight years of this administration and over 63 thousand people were killed in the same period, going by the financial figures from Macrotrends and casualty figures from Council on Foreign relations. The Buhari regime wasted more money and failed to secure the lives of Nigerians.”