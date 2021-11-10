Buhari Will Ensure Concord Between Govt Arms, APC – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that President Muhammadu Buhari would ensure concord between the executive and legislative arms of government and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Osinbajo disclosed this during the expanded tripartite consultative committee of the executive, legislative, and APC leadership at the State House on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the committee was set up by the president to ensure a cordial and beneficial relationship between the branches of the government and the party.

According to Osinbajo: “The Tripartite Committee as we know was conceived by his Excellency, the President, as a way of ensuring a cordial and beneficial relationship between the Executive, Legislative branches of the government on the one hand, and the Party on the other hand.

“The whole idea was to ensure that whenever there are issues that require deliberations, perhaps, thorny issues, we are able to discuss them as a Tripartite Committee before taking them any further. If there’s any issue to resolve at that time, we can simply resolve it and we can move on.

“We’ve had several meetings of the Tripartite Committee and many of these issues have been resolved to the benefit of our Party and to the benefit of our government.

“But at about a couple of meetings, about three previous meetings of the Tripartite Committee, the issue of the proposal first by the House of Representatives and then the Senate, to restrict the conduct of primaries of parties to only direct primaries came up.

“The reason as it emerged from our discussions at the Tripartite Committee was that some legislators felt that party congresses had been completely taken over by State Governments and other legislators and they, as stakeholders stood no chance of a fair contest in the primaries if all potential delegates and actors have already been spoken for.

“We then decided at the last meeting of the Tripartite Committee, (because these issues, problems, and sides were laid before us) to call an expanded meeting where the leadership of the National Assembly, Governors and all other stakeholders that are present here would be able to deliberate on those issues and hopefully find solutions that would be acceptable to all, but, most importantly, that would work in the interest of our Party especially as we go into the elections come 2023.

“Other speakers after me will elaborate further on the issue but I want to urge all present that in the course of our discussions today we should seek to find solutions highlighting the pathways to an amicable resolution.

“Most of us who are here are probably familiar with what the problems are, what we really want are solutions. If everybody takes time to speak again about all the issues and rehash everything, we won’t leave here. I really think that it’s important that we’re able to get quickly to the issues and resolve them in a way that would be satisfactory.

“I think at this period more than ever, we need peace and concord within our Party and I hope this meeting would mark a new beginning in that direction, and I hope at the conclusion of this meeting we’ll only have good things to report to Mr. President.”