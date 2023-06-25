No political romance with him – Okorocha reveals why he visited Ihedioha

A former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has insisted there is no political relationship between him and the immediate past governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha.

Okorocha stated this while speaking with journalists at his Spilbat mansion in Owerri, the state capital.

He explained that his relationship with Ihedioha was not political.

According to Okorocha, he visited Ihedioha to commiserate with him over the death of his mother.

“I have no political romance with Ihedioha. I don’t have one and I don’t intend to have any.

“I visited Ihedioha’s house because of the death of his Mother.

“I know what it means to lose a mother and it was incumbent on me to identify with him at the moment of his grief. It is biblical. There is nothing special about it,” Okorocha said.