Buhari’s Relatives Stopping Him From Helping Supporters – APC Chieftain, Kwamanda

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwamanda, has accused the president’s relatives of causing him to abandon his true supporters to wallow in destitution and suffering in the last seven years.

He said, “I need to reiterate that those that supported his Excellency the President Muhammadu Buhari have been displeased with him, they have been supporting him since 2002 with their lives and wealth. That was how they went around the country but have not benefitted anything from the government till today.”

Kwamanda, who was one of the pioneer leaders of The Buhari Organization, TBO, said in anguish, “Today non of those appointed ministers and also Buhari relatives can come out and boldly say that he has supported the people who stood by the President in the wee hours, in any way.

“I personally blame the President because he is aware of the hardships people have gone through for him. We are not saying that the public wealth should be shared with us but it is the reality that all those who supported the President today are in acute poverty.

“I also will blame the close relatives of President Muhammadu Buhari for all the problems the party is facing today. I am talking about his close relations this time around not the ministers.

“They didn’t contribute anything to the struggle but when he assumed office they came around. They too are guilty of not helping the President out in this situation. They are not considerate of the milestones and hardships faced by his supporters.

“Let me say only a few of them were there for him during the hard times but most of them are all opportunists. They were never there for him. We were there for him and they know that. But they are not considerate, they turned the government to the benefit of the Daura people and themselves alone.

“All these are part of the problems of the APC, a lot of people have been displeased. It is very important for people to be calm. It is now over six years since the party came to power, nothing has been done to those members of the party that supported it.”

“Yes it is true that APC has assisted the youths by providing them with finances and jobs but, what help has been given to those who actually suffered for the Party, what arrangement is there for them? Nothing!

“Such people are many and his relatives are aware of them but have done nothing to support or assist them, all these kinds of talks have just started surfacing in the party. There are talks like these going around within the party. Very soon we are going to start speaking against the way they dominated the government and turned it into their personal property.

“There are a lot of things that we are going to voice out. Because what had not been done to you in the past six years will certainly not be done in the remaining seventeen months. Maybe some things might be rectified but some can never be.”

He added, “this is why we insist there are problems. It is never too late to put things in order if they want to, but for now, this issue of insecurity has battered the integrity of the party seriously.

The APC Chieftain said, “Moreso, the refusal to assist members of the party by the ministers is another problem the party is facing. Imagine, these people have been supporting President Muhammadu Buhari since 2002 and he doesn’t give anybody any money for that because he doesn’t have it. He was supported based on ideology. Whatever the members had they invested in him and today he is victorious.