Building Our Careers While Raising Our Kids Put A Strain On My Marriage – Michelle Obama

Ex-First Lady, Mitchelle Obama has come out to say that she couldn’t stand ex-President, Barack Obama for about 10 years of their marriage when their daughters were young. She recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the challenges of raising two young daughters while advancing their careers actually put a strain on their marriage.

Mitchelle added that she is grateful to God that they were able to weather the storm and build their family.

Her words, “We don’t talk about how much work is required and how hard it is even when you are madly in love with the person, even when everything works out right.”

“People think I’m being catty by saying this: it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

“And for 10 years while we’re trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who’s doing what and what, I was like, ‘Ugh, this isn’t even,’ ”

“And guess what? Marriage isn’t 50/50, ever, ever.”

“There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, 40, but guess what: 10 years — we’ve been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 — it’s just how you look at it. And people give up . . . ‘five years; I can’t take it.’ ”