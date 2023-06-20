Bulkachuwa’s Revelation: Monitor your Judges now, Rights group tells CJN, NJC

Following the recent revelation of Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, the 83 years Husband of immediate past Appeal Court President, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, on how he influenced the judgments of the Appeal Court for his Colleagues in the National Assembly, while his wife (Zainab) held forth as Head of the Court in Nigeria.

A human rights organization, the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ) has urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Oluwakayode Ariwoola and the National Judicial Council (NJC) to begin the close Monitoring of the Justices of the Nigeria Courts, saying that the Bulkachuwa’s public revelation could not be taken with levity hand.

It declared that Bulkachuwa and others like him had destroyed the nation’s Judicial system underneath with their illegal influence and interference with the outcome of the Court process in Nigeria.

Calling for the immediate arrest of Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa by the Security agents for questioning because his revelation on the important arm of the government is weighty and was not allowed to be swept under the carpet.

It noted that the arrest of Senator Bulkachuwa would make Nigerians know the level of damages his wife, Justice Zainab had made to the nation’s judicial system and it would also give the opportunity to the National Judicial Council (NJC) to know how to curb such occurrence in our judicial system in the nearest future.

In a signed statement by the Executive Chairman of the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ), Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman and copies were made to newsmen on Monday, disclosed that if the nation’s judiciary could be manipulated by Dick and Harry to this extent, the hard-earned integrity of judiciary as the last hope of common man would be in jeopardy.

Speaking on the denial of Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa of her husband’s public confession, the group declared that the denial as damage control could not hold water as God has used her husband to expose her hidden deeds in office.

According to CHRSJ, “This is an absurd and wrong signal for our judiciary where the spouses, family members and friends would be interference in determining the outcome of the Court cases and this would make the populace to lose hope in the judiciary by resulting the society to anarchy State.

“In recent times, the common man in Nigeria begins to wonder why judgments come out of Courts, are short of expectations and this is a pointer that the integrity of the nation’s judiciary has been compromised by the judicial officers by giving judgments to the highest bidder.

“The way and manner of the judiciary being influenced by the so-called politicians. If the NJC does not stop it, they would stop the judiciary to function again and it would be a great disaster for our democratic society and a stitch in time, saves nine”.

It would be recalled that 83-year-old Senator Bulkachuwa, who represented Bauchi North Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly, made the disclosure during the Senate valedictory session penultimate Saturday at the upper chamber of the National Assembly.