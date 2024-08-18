Burna Boy Is Making Ridiculous Money From His Music – Jude Okoye

Popular music executive, Jude Okoye has come out to declare Burna Boy the richest artiste in Nigeria. He recently had his say during an Instagram Live session with Daddy Freeze, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, no Nigerian artiste raked in more money than the Odogwu himself last year, and his earnings in the last four years stands at about 100 million dollars.

Jude added that Burna is definitely making ridiculous money from his music right now, and that makes him the richest.

His words, “Anybody that is making any ridiculous money is Burna Boy. What I’m explaining to you is that Burna Boy made at least 80 – 100 million dollars in the last four years alone. Don’t listen to what anybody tells you, Burna Boy is the richest, I’m telling you.”

WOW.

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR (born 2 July 1991), known professionally as Burna Boy, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. He rose to stardom in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E (2013). In 2017, Burna Boy signed with Bad Habit/Atlantic Records in the United States and Warner Music Group internationally. His third studio album Outside (2018) marked his major-label debut.

In 2019, he won Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards, and was announced as Apple Music Up Next artist that year. His fourth studio album, titled African Giant, was released in July 2019. It won Album of the Year at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards and was nominated for Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

He was awarded African Artist of the Year at the 2020 Ghana Music Awards. Burna Boy released his fifth studio album, Twice as Tall, in August 2020. It won Best World Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. He won Best International Act at the 2021 BET Awards.

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu was born on 2 July 1991, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. His mother Bose Ogulu worked as a language translator and his father, Samuel, managed a welding company. His maternal grandfather Benson Idonije once managed Fela Kuti.