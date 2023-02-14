Buying Her A Valentine’s Day Proves You Don’t Love Her – Jane Mena

Popular Nigerian dancer, Jane Mena has come out to make a strange assertion about Valentine’s day celebration. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, any man who loves his partner would not buy a Valentine’s gift for her because love is an affection that should be displayed every day, not on a specific date.

Her words, “A man who really loves you will never get you a Valentines gift. Know this and know peace.”

WOW.