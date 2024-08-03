Call for Calm: Speaker of the House Urges Suspension of Nationwide Protests

Tajuddeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has urged Nigerians to halt the current nationwide protests.

He assured the public that high-ranking government officials are actively discussing the issues affecting the nation.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Kirishi, the Speaker explained that he had promptly reported the grievances and demands voiced by the youth to President Bola Tinubu.

This followed a town hall meeting held on Wednesday where Abbas engaged directly with young protesters.

The Speaker provided these details during an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, which came in the wake of the protests that began on Thursday.

Abbas described his efforts to facilitate discussions between the House and leaders of various youth organisations at the National Assembly.

He noted that he had held productive discussions with representatives from over 25 youth groups.

Abbas emphasised that the concerns and demands presented by the youth were duly communicated to President Tinubu.

He reassured the public that, “We have already begun reporting our discussions with the youths to the President.

He was pleased with the conversation and expressed his satisfaction with our approach. The President also committed to addressing the issues raised, tackling them one by one.”

The Speaker further highlighted that ongoing engagement with the President would continue to ensure that every significant issue impacting Nigerian lives is addressed.

He called on all citizens—regardless of age or gender—to exercise caution and avoid allowing the protests to undermine the nation’s stability.

While acknowledging the right of Nigerians to engage in peaceful protest, Abbas cautioned that history has shown that such movements can be susceptible to infiltration by unpatriotic elements, leading to the destruction of lives and property.

He stressed that even in advanced countries, protests can sometimes be derailed by those with malicious intent.

Additionally, Abbas assured the public that the House is fully aware of the nation’s pressing issues.

He praised the Tinubu administration’s efforts to tackle key challenges, including insecurity, inflation, and unemployment.

According to him, Nigerians can expect to see positive changes as the government continues to address these concerns.

In his statement, Abbas noted that some ministers from crucial sectors participated in the discussions with the youth.

They provided explanations regarding the government’s strategies to improve the situation and address the challenges faced by Nigerians.

The Speaker’s call for calm and his assurances of ongoing governmental engagement underscore the administration’s commitment to resolving the current issues while preserving national stability.