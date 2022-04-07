Calling Fellow Pastors Goat Was Extreme – Leke Adeboye

Popular pastor, Leke Adeboye has come out to tender a public apology to the leadership of the church days after he referred to some of the pastors as goats days back. He recently had his say via a press statement, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he accepts the disciplinary measures that have been taken since he made the remark, and he’ll use the period to reflect and introspect.

Leke added that his remark was very extreme and he takes what he said back completely.

WOW.