Calvin Bassey Offers Ajax More Than Wijndal – Alfred Schreuder

Ajax Amsterdam coach, Alfred Schreuder has come out to explain how he opted for Calvin Bassey against Nijmegen because he was not convinced by Owen Wijndal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Bassey had to be the preferred option because Wijndal needs to bring more to the team to be considered a reliable option.

Alfred added that Bassey took over as occasional left back, and he has done well in the role.

His words, “He [Wijndal] has to bring more, he knows that himself.”

“We push him in that too. That is obvious.”

“Bassey took over as occasional left back. I think he did it well. We tried it with both players in training and that is why I chose Bassey in the end.”