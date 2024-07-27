Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding Unveil New Single ‘Free’ at Ibiza’s Ushuaia

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding showcased their latest collaboration, “Free,” with a live performance at Ushuaia in Ibiza.

The highly anticipated track has been released today via Columbia Records, and fans can catch a glimpse of the performance online.

This new single marks another chapter in Harris and Goulding’s successful partnership in the studio. “Free” follows the massive success of their Platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated hit “Miracle,” which has achieved double Platinum status in the UK. “Miracle” reigned at the top of the charts for eight weeks, spent 16 weeks in the OCC Top 3, and amassed over 4.25 million global sales and 866 million streams across all platforms. It became Harris’s 11th number-one single.

Their previous collaborations, including “I Need Your Love,” “Outside,” and “Miracle,” have collectively garnered nearly 30 million TTE sales and 7 billion streams worldwide.

With the release of “Free,” Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding continue to shape the landscape of pop and dance music. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms from 27th July 2024.