Cameroon Will Reach The Knockout Stage Of The Qatar World Cup – Cafu

Brazil legend, Cafu has come out to predict that Cameroon will be the only African country in the knock-outs stage of the Qatar World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes Ghana will finish behind Portugal and Uruguay in Group H, same as Morocco who are in Group F.

He added that Tunisia will finish bottom of Group D with France and Denmark sailing through.

