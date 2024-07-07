Canada’s Best Performance Might Still Not Be Enough Vs Argentina – Jesse Marsch

Canada manager, Jesse Marsch has come out to reveal his plan to stop Argentina ahead of their Copa America semi-final tie. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he expects the performance of his players vs Argentina to be the best match they will all play in a while, and that might still not be enough.

Marsch, however, added that regardless of the huge mountain before them, Canada will surely go for it.

His words, “Argentina will have to be the best match we’ve ever played and it still might not be enough. But, whatever. We’re going to go for it.”

WOW.