Canadian province stops entry of low-wage foreign workers in Montreal

Quebec, a province in Canada, has temporarily stopped the entry of new temporary foreign workers for low-wage positions in Montreal.

This decision, starting in September, will halt applications for jobs paying less than $27.47 per hour for six months, according to a TravelBiz report.

This suspension will not impact all sectors. Construction, agriculture, food processing, education, and social services can continue to hire foreign workers as needed.

In-depth View of The Program

Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) enables employers to bring in foreign workers temporarily to address labor shortages in various industries. The program has been a key resource for sectors like agriculture, construction, and services, where local labour is insufficient to meet demand.

But recently, the TFWP has faced increased scrutiny due to a rise in low-wage positions, such as those in fast-food industries. Although, before this report, concerns about the program have been heightened by a recent United Nations report, which described it as a “breeding ground for contemporary forms of slavery.”

According to the report, there are issues within the TFWP, including:

Underpayment and wage theft

Physical, emotional, and verbal abuse

Excessive work hours with limited breaks

Confiscation of personal documents

Arbitrary reductions in working hours

Sexual harassment and exploitation of female workers

Although the program offers an option to apply for an open work permit, the report noted that the complexity of the process makes it difficult for many workers.

It also pointed out the arbitrary reduction of working hours and instances of sexual harassment and exploitation of female workers. Although the TFWP allows workers to apply for an open work permit, the complexity of the application process makes it difficult for many workers to benefit from it.

What You Should know

Further reports disclose that in the first quarter of 2024, government approvals for low-wage positions under the TFWP surged to 28,730, marking a 25% increase from the previous year.

This rise in approvals followed demands from business groups seeking solutions for labour shortages in the wake of the pandemic.

Quebec’s decision to suspend low-wage foreign worker entries in Montreal reflects growing concerns about the TFWP. With increasing evidence of abuse and exploitation, the future of the program is uncertain as scrutiny continues to intensify.

Quebec’s temporary halt on new low-wage foreign worker entries in Montreal highlights ongoing concerns about the TFWP. As the program faces criticism for issues such as underpayment, abuse, and exploitation, this decision reflects the need for reform and more robust oversight.

With increasing evidence of problems within the TFWP and a significant rise in low-wage approvals, the future of the program remains uncertain. As scrutiny continues, the world is watching closely to see how these challenges are addressed and whether further changes to the program will follow.