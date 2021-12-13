Reports Linking Henderson To Ajax Are Lies – Van Der Sar

Ajax CEO, Edwin van der Sar has come out to respond to rumours linking Manchester United goalkeeper, Dean Henderson with a move to the Eredivisie club. He recently revealed that the reports make no sense and should be disregarded completely.

According to him, he has heard that nowadays, anyone can pay €2,000 a month to hire media agencies to throw out nice stories about players into the world, so that might be the reason behind the lies.

Edwin added that until the club reveals something via a statement, it shouldn’t be taken as the truth.

His words, “I’ve heard nowadays you can pay €2,000 a month and hire media agencies to throw out nice stories about players into the world.”

“I’m talking about social media, so to speak. You are continuously linked to players, whether they come from South America or Eastern Europe. But no, this makes no sense.”