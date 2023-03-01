    Login
    Celebrities Only Support Politicians To Better Their Own Lives And Japa – Seun Kuti

    Popular celebrity, Seun Kuti has come out to address Nigerians after INEC announced Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, while most Nigerians strived to choose the lesser evil among 3 options, they eventually got the best and the best lie won.

    Seun added that celebrities are only using the support and resources of politicians to become citizens of other countries so their children would not have to exist with the children of other Nigerians.

    His words, “You wanted the lesser of 3 evils but you got the best! May the best lie win!! Let’s know those ready for the work. It starts today.”

    WOW.

