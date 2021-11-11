Celebrities Should Stop Living Their Lives To Please Fans And Followers – BBNaija’s Yerins

Ex BBNaija housemate, Yerins Abraham has come out to say that social media isn’t real. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to Yerins, celebrities all over the country should avoid the fake it till you make it mentality on the platform and focus on living their real lives.

He added that it is always best to live your real and authentic self, instead of living life to please fans and followers.

His words, “People are funny though. So some people think because you’re a celeb you can’t take Taxi or buy things at small boutiques You better don’t be deceived some of your faves are on this table. Just packaging for social media Be yourself & don’t please anyone. Cut your coats wisely.”

“You better don’t join the fake it to make it gang Social media isn’t real. people hide their realities & project fake lives here and you’d spend them wondering GOD WHEN?.No Do your thing at your own pace and don’t be pressured. Whatever you have be happy with it. More will come.”

