    Login
    Subscribe

    Celibacy In The Western Church Is Not Eternal, It’s Temporary – Pope Francis

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Pope Francis has come out to suggest that the catholic church may welcome a review of its thousand-year-old practice of celibacy for priests. He recently revealed that the Church’s 11th-century celibacy rule was only a temporary prescription, and there was no contradiction for a priest to marry.

    Pope Francis
    Pope Francis

    According to him, celibacy in the western church is not eternal like priestly ordination, and it has merely been a discipline.

    Pope Francis added that everyone in the Eastern church is married, and they took that step by choice.

    His words, “There is no contradiction for a priest to marry. Celibacy in the western Church is a temporary prescription.”

    See also  D'banj Features Cassper Nyovest In New Video Titled "Something for Something."

    “It is not eternal like priestly ordination, which is forever, whether you like it or not. On the other hand, celibacy is a discipline.”

    “In fact, everyone in the Eastern Church is married. Or those who want to. There they make a choice. Before ordination there is the choice to marry or to be celibate.”

    “Sometimes one goes to a wedding and it seems more like it’s a social reception and not a sacrament.”

    “When young people say forever, who knows what they mean by forever.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply