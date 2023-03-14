Celibacy In The Western Church Is Not Eternal, It’s Temporary – Pope Francis

Pope Francis has come out to suggest that the catholic church may welcome a review of its thousand-year-old practice of celibacy for priests. He recently revealed that the Church’s 11th-century celibacy rule was only a temporary prescription, and there was no contradiction for a priest to marry.

According to him, celibacy in the western church is not eternal like priestly ordination, and it has merely been a discipline.

Pope Francis added that everyone in the Eastern church is married, and they took that step by choice.

His words, “There is no contradiction for a priest to marry. Celibacy in the western Church is a temporary prescription.”

“It is not eternal like priestly ordination, which is forever, whether you like it or not. On the other hand, celibacy is a discipline.”

“In fact, everyone in the Eastern Church is married. Or those who want to. There they make a choice. Before ordination there is the choice to marry or to be celibate.”

“Sometimes one goes to a wedding and it seems more like it’s a social reception and not a sacrament.”

“When young people say forever, who knows what they mean by forever.”