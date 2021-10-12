Champion Breweries profits N1.80 billion in market value, up 10%

Champion Breweries Plc share price appreciated by 10.00% to close at N2.53 per share, taking the Market capitalization from N18.01 billion to N19.81 billion following today’s trading session.

Champion Breweries Plc, today recorded a gain in share prices which can be attributed to investors’ positive sentiment which triggered buy-interests in the shares of the company supporting a gain of N1.80 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The shares of the quoted brewery advanced from N2.30 per share at the start of trading day, to N2.53 per share, the highest price traded at the close of the market, to represent a gain of 10.00% which in monetary terms is N0.23.

The buy-interests witnessed in the shares of Champion breweries positively influenced the company’s market capitalization from N18.01 billion to N19.81 billion at the end of today’s trading activities, taking the gain to N1.80 billion.

The shares of Champion Breweries Plc have gained 194.19% from year-to-date, starting the year at N0.86 and currently traded at N2.53. The brewery’s shares are currently trading 38.74% lower than their 52-week high of N4.13 per share. However, the shares of the company have returned about 312.35% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N0.81 per share