Chelsea Can Still Progress To The UCL Semis – Fofana

Chelsea defender, Wesley Fofana has come out to defend Frank Lampard amidst the club’s current losing streak. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Lampard is a club legend who has done everything to boost the confidence of the players, and he keeps focusing on making the team do the basics well.

Fofana added that he still believes the Blues can progress to the UCL semis because history has shown that winning it is possible.

His words, “He was welcomed back in the best way possible, because he’s Mr. Frank Lampard. He’s a club legend. He told us to get our confidence back, and play simple football again. To get back to the basics, really,”

“His words moved us all, because it’s what we needed, to get our confidence back. And to realise that we’re fighting for a club. We’re fighting for a great club.”

On the UCL 2nd leg vs Madrid, “Chelsea have already done it after a difficult season before, with a new coach arriving. They won it in 2021. So I think it’s possible, it’s in the club’s DNA. We’ve had a bad season, we know that. Now it’s up to us to show what we’re capable of. There is quality in this squad.”