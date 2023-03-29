Chelsea Fans Love Me Now, They Might Hate Me Again In 2 Weeks – Havertz

Chelsea manager, Kai Havertz has come out to reveal the tension that came with his £72m transfer fee to join the Blues. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was once Chelsea’s most expensive player, and even if he does not understand how so much money is paid in football, it made fans expect him to play like Messi in every game.

Havertz added that Chelsea fans might love him right now amid his good form, but they might hate him again in two weeks time.

Hisw words, “For me the price was a big thing. I was Chelsea’s most expensive player. I don’t understand how so much money is paid but it is normal in football: look at our recent transfers. That brings pressure because people think you are Messi. I was still 20, 21. People don’t see that; they see the price so you have to be great from day one. You can feel it, the tension. You read it, hear it. I came during Covid.”

“You have to be stable. If you’re playing badly, it doesn’t make you the worst person on earth and the highs aren’t real. Everything moves fast: the last few months is a good example. Everyone’s upset with me, I don’t score, I play rubbish, this is bad, that’s bad, they have to sell me. Now I score and everyone says I am the best player. People love me now but maybe in two weeks they hate me again. No matter how well I played, I come home and my girlfriend wants me to put the plates into the dishwasher.”

On Potter, “(He is) very good for Chelsea even though he gets criticism; in the changing room everyone knows his qualities.”