Chelsea Has Changed A Lot Since I Left – Rudiger

Real Madrid defender, Antonio Rudiger has come out to aim a dig at the current Chelsea team. He recently compared them to the side he was part of which won the Champions League in 2021, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Chelsea team he played for is nothing like the current Blues team because things have really changed for them since he joined Real Madrid.

Rudiger added that he expects quality from the English team since they have very quality players.

His words, “The Chelsea team I played for is nothing like the current Chelsea team. But what is clear to me is that the match will be tough, they have plenty of quality players.”

“It has changed a lot and I don’t really know what to expect… It looks nothing like the team I played for.”

“I expect quality, because they are very good players, but I don’t know what else we can find. It won’t be an easy game, but we are Real Madrid.”

“I don’t care [that I’m playing Chelsea] and less at this stage of the competition. It would have been a great story to have played the final against them, of course, but on the field for me there are no emotions and I only think about winning.”

“We are in the quarterfinals and anything can happen. The best thing is that being in Madrid we know how to play this type of game.”