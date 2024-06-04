Delta State House of Assembly Clarifies Stance on Local Government Autonomy

In a recent address today in Asaba, Dennis Guwor, the speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, emphasized that the Assembly fully supports local government autonomy, asserting that it is a constitutional matter.

Guwor provided a detailed breakdown of the Assembly’s legislative achievements over the past year as the 8th Assembly marked its first anniversary.

Guwor revealed that the Assembly has passed a total of 18 bills, with nine already signed into law by the state governor.

Among these bills are key pieces of legislation such as the Appropriation Bill 2024, Delta State Merit Award Bill 2023, Delta State Persons with Disability Bill 2023, and Delta State Social Investment Programme Bill 2023.

Highlighting the collaborative efforts within the Assembly, Guwor commended House members for their unity of purpose, which he credited with making the Delta State House of Assembly the most vibrant in the country.

Despite political differences, he noted that the Assembly operates as a cohesive unit, with all members, including the seven from the APC, working together effectively.

Regarding the suspension of Matthew Omonade of Ughelli North I constituency, Guwor explained that a committee is currently investigating the matter.

He addressed concerns about the alleged plagiarism of bills, stating that the universality of laws makes it difficult to attribute authorship to a single individual.

Guwor reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to supporting the executive arm of government, expressing confidence in Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s “MORE agenda” to deliver democracy dividends to the people of Delta State.