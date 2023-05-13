Chelsea Lacks Finishers On The Pitch – Lampard

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has come out to blast the club’s inability to turn possession into goals. This is coming after drawing 2-2 with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that for a team with 76% possession to win a football match, killers are needed on the pitch, which Chelsea do not have currently.

Lampard added that Chelsea will need more footballers who can finish to turn draws and losses into victories.

His words, “If you’re going to win games when you have 76% possession, you need killers on the pitch. At the moment we don’t have enough of those.”