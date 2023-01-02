    Login
    Chelsea Must Focus On The Upcoming Fixtures – Potter

    Sports

    Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to admit that the club needs to improve if they wish to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, even if Nottingham Forest has to be credited for their performance yesterday, it was clearly a below-par display from his boys.

    Potter added that the Blues must focus on the upcoming games because the fixtures won’t get easier.

    His words, “It was overall below par for us. You have to credit Forest, they did what they did well. We didn’t do well enough when we had control. It’s always tough because you have a lot of big teams with lots of top players and coaches. We need to focus on the next match but clearly we have a long way to go.”

