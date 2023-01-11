    Login
    Subscribe

    Chelsea Owners Have Been Supportive Amid My Tough Start – Potter

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to confirm that Christian Pulisic will be out for a couple of months. He recently revealed that Raheem Sterling is also facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and fans have been reacting.

    Graham Potter
    Graham Potter

    According to him, Pulisic will not play football for a few months to add to the club’s injury crisis, and he can only hope that Sterling’s spell will be less than that.

    Potter added that he is in regular dialogue with all the owners, and they have been really supportive.

    His words, “Pierre is fine and he will be in the squad. Christian [Pulisic] is [out for] a couple of months we think. Raheem is less, hopefully, less than that.”

    See also  Chelsea Agree Alvaro Morata Deal

    On his future, “I am in regular dialogue with all the owners and they’ve been really supportive. We speak two or three times a week, I’d say. The players who are unavailable skews the picture a bit. I don’t think we are as far away as it seems from the outside.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply