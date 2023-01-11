Chelsea Owners Have Been Supportive Amid My Tough Start – Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to confirm that Christian Pulisic will be out for a couple of months. He recently revealed that Raheem Sterling is also facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Pulisic will not play football for a few months to add to the club’s injury crisis, and he can only hope that Sterling’s spell will be less than that.

Potter added that he is in regular dialogue with all the owners, and they have been really supportive.

His words, “Pierre is fine and he will be in the squad. Christian [Pulisic] is [out for] a couple of months we think. Raheem is less, hopefully, less than that.”

On his future, “I am in regular dialogue with all the owners and they’ve been really supportive. We speak two or three times a week, I’d say. The players who are unavailable skews the picture a bit. I don’t think we are as far away as it seems from the outside.”