Chelsea Players Did Not Deserve The Support Of The Fans Last Season – Mount

Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount has come out to admit that the players didn’t deserve the support they got from fans this season. He recently revealed this in a message to the Stamford Bridge faithful, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was definitely an up and down season for the club on the pitch, but he is very grateful for the support from Chelsea fans that never dipped.

Mount added that the supporters deserve praise for travelling all around the country with a team that kept letting them down.

His words, “It’s fair to say it’s been an up and down season, but your support has never dipped. Travelling all around the country, you were with us every step of the way and at times we didn’t deserve you. But now it’s time to have a break and recover… Thank you & enjoy your summer Blues.”