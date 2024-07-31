Chelsea Players Know Enzo Fernandez Is A Good Guy – Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca has come out to speak about Enzo Fernandez’s return to the squad after recent controversy. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Enzo already had a conversation with all of his teammates, and he clarified that there were no bad intentions with all he did in his viral video.

Maresca added that Chelsea players know the Argentine midfielder better than him, and they know he is a good guy.

His words, “To be honest, we all feel very comfortable. Enzo is back, he had a chat with all of us to clarify there were not any bad intentions. The lads all accepted. Since last night, everything was like before; they were together, all laughing – normal situation. The meeting was between Enzo, some of his mates, Wesley was there. They spoke with each other. It is normal sometimes the first reaction is not good. They know Enzo better than me and they know he is a good guy. There is nothing more to add. We all make mistakes. Enzo apologised already four or five times. Since yesterday’s session, last night, the situation is completely normal. It is what I expected. There were no bad intentions. They are all good people, but all of us sometimes can make mistakes.”

Colwill added, “We are a team. We move forward together. Everything that happens stays between us and we are really excited ahead of the new season.”

WOW.

Chelsea Football Club is an English professional football club based in Fulham, West London. Founded in 1905, they play their home games at Stamford Bridge.

The club competes in the Premier League, the top division of English football. They won their first major honour, the League championship, in 1955. The club won the FA Cup for the first time in 1970, their first European honour, the Cup Winners’ Cup, in 1971, and became the third English club to win the Club World Cup in 2022.

On 7 May 2022, Chelsea confirmed that terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss, to acquire the club. The group was later known as BlueCo.

The UK government approved the £4.25bn takeover, ending Abramovich’s 19-year ownership of the club. Bruce Buck, who served as chairman since 2003, was replaced by Boehly, while long-serving club director and de facto sporting director Marina Granovskaia left, as did Petr Čech from the role of technical and performance advisor.