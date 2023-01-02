You can’t produce a councillor – Buhari’s aide mocks Obasanjo for endorsing Peter Obi

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, has mocked former President Olusegun Obasanjo for endorsing the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Ahmad said Obasanjo who can’t produce a councillor went ahead to endorse a presidential candidate.

Obasanjo had endorsed Obi in an open letter to Nigerian youths, where he urged them to vote for the former Anambra State governor.

Reacting, Buhari’s aide described the former president’s endorsement as hilarious.

Tweeting, Ahmad said Nigerians would vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He wrote: “Someone that can’t produce a councillor is busy endorsing a presidential candidate.

“Hilarious! Asiwaju is the candidate Nigerians will be voting for in February.

“Not a long time, for the 2019 election, Chief OBJ endorsed and supported the PDP candidate, and wrote several letters against President Buhari.

“See the result from OBJ’s ward 11, unit 22, Olusomi’s compound of Abeokuta North LG; APC: 87 votes, PDP: 18 votes. We are not bothered.”